Dibra mayoral elections seen as test ahead of next year’s general elections

TIRANA, Aug. 15 – Albania’s ruling coalition and the opposition Democrats have unveiled their candidates for the Sept. 11 local elections in the northern municipality of Dibra in what is expected to be a key test ahead of next year’s general elections.

The Democratic Party-led right wing coalition has unveiled Sherefedin Shehu, a senior figure of the opposition Democrats, as its candidate for the municipality of Dibra. A U.S.-educated professor and expert of public finances, Shehu, 60, served as a deputy finance minister from 2005 to 2009 when the Democrats were in power and has been an MP of the northern Dibra region since 2009.

The ruling Socialist Party, which initially contested the Sept. 11 election date set by the President, has unveiled Muharrem Rama as its candidate. Rama, 48, is a well-known surgeon in Dibra and has recently served as the director of Dibra regional hospital. His candidacy is also backed by the Socialist Movement for Integration, the junior ally of the ruling Socialists.

Experts expect a tough race in the Sept. 11 mayoral election which come after Dibra’s Socialist Mayor was dismissed earlier this year under a government decision following a sex scandal and recently lost a legal battle with the country’s Constitutional Court.

Democratic Party candidate Sherefedin Shehu, who will give up his MP mandate to run for mayor, says he is advantaged in the race considering the sex scandal with the former mayor and the unkept promises by the ruling Socialists, but warns his victory is threatened by use of illegal means.

“This government has demonstrated that it makes use of pressure, money and every illegal tool to win mandates. This is the only risk I perceive for the elections and the victory of my candidacy,” says Shehu.

Democratic Party allies have also pledged support to his candidacy.

The region of Dibra has been a traditional stronghold of the Democratic Party. The June 2015 local elections were won by the ruling Socialists by a narrow margin also thanks to some independent mayoral candidates formerly associated with the right wing helping the former Socialist mayor win the race by only 500 votes.

Muharrem Rama, whose candidacy was made official only last Sunday, has not made any public statement yet, but Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri, who serves as an electoral coordinator for the Dibra region, expressed the ruling coalition’s support to his candidacy.

“The ruling majority’s mayoral candidate will be well-known doctor Muharrem Rama. The decision on his candidacy was made after an intensive process of consultations with local structures of the Socialist Party, the ruling coalition’s parties and the local community,” said Gjiknuri.

The Socialist Party initially opposed a decree by president Bujar Nishani that set Sept. 11 as the election date for the Dibra Municipality after the Constitutional Court left in place last May’s government decision to dismiss Dibra Mayor Shukri Xhelili, but withdrew after an administrative court turned down their claim.

Former Dibra Mayor Shukri Xhelili, 56, was arrested last May on abuse of power charges following a video showing him asking sexual favors from a 20-year old woman in return for a job position.

The mayor, representing the ruling Socialist Party, was immediately dismissed by the government after a sex scandal video was aired on Ora News TV.

The video showed Xhelili asking sexual favors from a 20-year old woman in his office in the Peshkopia municipality building and then taking her in his car to a hotel in Tirana where the young woman managed to escape just as he was undressing.

Another Socialist Party Mayor, Elvis Roshi of the municipality of Kavaja, was arrested last June and is currently under house arrest after being charged with failing to reveal his criminal past in the questionnaire submitted to authorities in the framework of the implementation of lustration law.

One of the country’s poorest regions, the Dibra Municipality has a resident population of 62,000 people who mainly rely on agriculture and mining.

A territorial and administrative reform in 2014 cut the country’s local government units to 61 municipalities, down from a previous 373 municipalities and communes.

The Dibra mayoral race is also seen as a key test for the opposition Democrats following landslide losses in the past 2013 general elections and the 2015 local elections.

The Democrats have recently set a caretaker government as a condition for free elections in next year’s expected general elections.

“A caretaker government is a condition that cannot be undone for holding free and fair elections in Albania. Free and fair elections are at risk of government corruption, organized crime and drug trafficking,” opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha has warned.