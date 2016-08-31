Polish ambassador honored with presidential award

TIRANA, Aug. 31 – Outgoing Polish Ambassador to Albania Marek Jeziorski has been honored with a president award for his contribution in further advancing Polish-Albanian relations and cultural exchanges.

In a special ceremony at the President’s office last week at the conclusion of his four-year term as Ambassador to Albania, President Bujar Nishani awarded Jeziorski with the “Special civil merits” title for his “prominent diplomatic activity and the priceless contribution in advancing bilateral relations, promoting cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries and the support to Albanian institutions in the frame of European integration.”

“What I mostly appreciate in the past few years is the support Poland has given to Albania and Albanians especially in the field of education, culture, innovation, public administration. Relations between the two countries have also intensified in other sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, environment and defence where Ambassador Jeziorski has undoubtedly played a special role,” said President Nishani.

“As an excellent connoisseur of the Albanian language, Ambassador Jeziorski further promoted the very good relations between the two countries, giving a new dimension especially to cultural cooperation. His presence in the local media with an enviable Albanian penetrated the memory of many Albanians and local media representatives,” added Nishani.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Jeziorski also previously worked as an Attaché at the Polish embassy in Tirana.

A fluent Albanian speaker, he is the author of the Albanian-Polish and Polish-Albanian dictionary.