Zana Çela takes over as new Opera House director

TIRANA, Sept. 7 – Producer and host Zana Çela has taken over as the new director of the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet following the unexpected resignation of ballet maestro Ilir Kerni in late July.

Çela, the founder and host of the successful international Marije Kraja opera festival, returns to the Opera House after more than a decade of leading the country’s largest theatre, home to an opera and ballet ensemble. She beat tenor Josif Gjipali in a competition held by the culture ministry and received the government approval. She also previously led the Opera House from 2000 to 2003 when current Prime Minister Edi Rama served as culture minister.

“My main commitment is turning the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet into an institution of excellence. I have selected six fields of priority including excellence in programming, the implementation of artistic calendars, the education and attraction of the public, marketing and promotion and better management of the theatre’s financial resources,” said Çela introducing her platform.

The sudden and mysterious resignation of one of Albania’s best ever performing artists as director of Albania’s national theater of opera and ballet in last July sparked anger among colleagues, art lovers and even politicians who unsuccessfully lobbied for his return.

Ilir Kerni, 57, one of Albania’s best internationally renowned ballet dancers, resigned as director of Albania’s sole national theater of opera and ballet after leading it for almost three years, apparently dissatisfied with the poor funding allocated for one of the country’s most important performing arts institutions which is about to undergo reconstruction.

While the National Theater will be under reconstruction for one year, its artists will be performing in other stages in Tirana and outside the capital.

“We will move from this building to settle in a better building and that’s why we should make use of this transition period to be closer to the public,” Çela has told artists.

Zana Çela has regularly organized and hosted the Marije Kraja international opera festival, an important platform for the promotion of young opera singers, which last year marked its 15th edition.