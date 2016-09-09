Arber Road Highway supporters remain sceptical on election promises
Story Highlights
- “Since 2005, both parties have promised to build Arbri Road, saying they will finish it within their first mandate. After 11 years we are hearing the same promise,” says Bujar Karoshi, an activist who publishes a newspaper in support of the project. “We need action not words.”
TIRANA, Sept. 8 – With both national coalitions promising to build the Arber Road Highway as a key pillar of their platform in Sunday’s Dibra mayoral by-elections, activists who have