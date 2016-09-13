Four major risks threaten Albania’s economy, Fitch warns
Story Highlights
- The migrant crisis facing Europe, Brexit, low commodity prices affecting the mining sector, and the long-ailing construction sector are the key threats to Albania's growth recovery, says UK-based BMI Research part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services
TIRANA, Sept. 12