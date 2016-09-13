Durres municipality considers building 1.2 km downtown tunnel
Story Highlights
- While the tunnel project could be another attraction in tourism-reliant Durres, its high cost and settling the traffic issue only in the peak tourist season in July and August could force the authorities to abandon the project
TIRANA, Sept. 13 – Local government authorities in Durres, the country’s second largest city just 30 km from Tirana, are mulling over the construction of a 1.2 km downtown tunnel,