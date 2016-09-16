Gabriel Garko to star in “Lazarat burning” Hollywood production
- "It's a beautiful story and I love my role although initially the character might seem negative you later understand why he behaves that way and his actions are justified, making him more humane," says the Italian star
TIRANA, Sept. 15 – Italian actor Gabriel Garko will star in “Lazarat Burning” a Hollywood movie based on the real story of the world famous notorious Albanian marijuana growing village