British black comedy opens new season at National Theatre

  • "The Memory of Water" which earned the British playwright and actress the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy in 1996 made its premiere this week in a show directed by Albania’s Rozi Kostani and starring veteran actors Rajmonda Bulku, Violeta Trebicka and Neritan Liçaj

TIRANA, Sept. 15 – A premiere black comedy by English playwright Shelagh Stephenson has opened the new season at the National Theatre following the summer break. “The Memory of Water”

