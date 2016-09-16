Int’l community to help Albania, region address emerging threats from religious extremism
Story Highlights
- The number of fighters from Albania joining ISIS in Syria and Iraq peaked in 2014, when between 90 and 150 people departed from Albania, 31 of whom were children and 13 women, according to a report by the Albanian Institute of International Studies, a Tirana Times partner organization, Data shows that the number of Albanian citizens departing to Syria from Albania in 2015 was near zero.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Sept. 14 – Albania and other Western Balkans countries are facing new threats relating to religious extremism, and the United States and the European Union will help Tirana and