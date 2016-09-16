Ruling coalition wins Dibra mayoral by-election
Story Highlights
- The loss in Dibra is a blow to Opposition Leader Lulzim Basha’s center-right Democratic Party, which had high hopes in Dibra, trying to build momentum after two electoral losses. Basha described the electoral race as “an elimination of political process” and said the elections were nothing more than a “clash between citizens united with the opposition and a drug cartel managed by the ruling majority.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, Sept. 13 – Albania’s ruling Socialist-led coalition has won the mayoral race in the northeastern municipality of Dibra, a by-election that drew national focus as an early test for