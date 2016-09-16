Kurban Bajram celebrated

By Tirana Times September 16, 2016 11:50

Kurban Bajram celebrated

  • Pouring rain did not stop Muslim believers to celebrate this important Islamic holiday as they joined a group prayer session at the Deshmoret e Kombit Boulevard. The prayers were followed by a series of gatherings with extended families and loved ones

TIRANA, Sept. 12 – Muslims in Albania celebrated Eid al-Adha, known locally as Kurban Bajram and the Feast of Sacrifice, which commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, the Biblical

