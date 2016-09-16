Parallel universes
- The legal system, functions in this way with some of the best laws in the world giving the illusion of a well-ordered society. The reality is that implementation is subject to money and political pressure and makes a mockery of the legal set-piece. Companies have parallel accounting systems
- the fantasy one for the tax office and the real one on which their business functions. When you have to go to government offices for a document, different people give you different answers to the same question. You are not quite sure whether they are quoting the rules or their own versions of them, possibly because of lack of precision and clarity in these rules. Arguably, in Albania a great deal of time and effort is spent trying to perfect a parallel universe. by interpreting facts rather than just presenting them. This results in a deliberately created fantasy, the visible tip of the iceberg which outsiders are ready to believe without ever understanding the reality that lurks beneath
By Alan Andoni* One of the many characteristics of the Communist world was the insistence that the ‘ideal’ be constantly portrayed as ‘reality’ and that reality be relegated to the