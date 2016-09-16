‘They don’t know what they want’ – PM dismisses protesting students as subpar

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 16, 2016 11:52

‘They don’t know what they want’ – PM dismisses protesting students as subpar

Story Highlights

  • The junior ruling coalition party, Socialist Movement for Integration, said this week it has a solution to the crisis sparked by newly adopted college admission system, which has been met with protests as thousands of high school graduates failed to win the right to attend the university major of their choosing

Related Articles

TIRANA, Sept. 15 – Prime Minister Edi Rama received 150 students who were admitted to public university in the first round and informed them that “the higher education reform works

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 16, 2016 11:52

Free-to-read articles

Read More