‘They don’t know what they want’ – PM dismisses protesting students as subpar
- The junior ruling coalition party, Socialist Movement for Integration, said this week it has a solution to the crisis sparked by newly adopted college admission system, which has been met with protests as thousands of high school graduates failed to win the right to attend the university major of their choosing
TIRANA, Sept. 15 – Prime Minister Edi Rama received 150 students who were admitted to public university in the first round and informed them that “the higher education reform works