Tender launched to select Tirana public transport terminal concessionaire
Story Highlights
- In a pre-qualification call published by the Public Procurement Agency, the municipality of Tirana says it plans to offer a 85,000 m2 construction site for a concession term of 15 to 35 years in return for investment of at least Euro 15.5 million
TIRANA, Sept. 19 – The municipality of Tirana has unveiled plans to award a concession contract for the construction of an interurban public transport terminal linking the capital to Durres