OSCE calls for electoral reform, non-partisan administration of elections

TIRANA, Sept. 19 – Problems seen in the mayoral by-election in Dibra last week have highlighted the need for reform, including the need for a non-partisan administration of the elections, an OSCE official said Monday.

In an official statement, the OSCE Presence in Tirana said the elections showed Albanian authorities must work on electoral reform to improve public trust in the system.

“The Dibra electoral process is yet another indication of the need for a thorough electoral reform to ensure, among other things, the depoliticization of election administration bodies, and gender equality in political representation and election commission,” said the statement by OSCE’s top official in the country, Robert Wilton.

The call comes after Albania’s Central Election Commission (CEC) expressed concern about the replacement of over 98 per cent of the voting centre commissioners the day before the elections.

“The Presence continues to suggest that Albania’s political parties should take professional election management more seriously if the system is to be credible,” the statement added.

The ruling Socialist-led coalition won the mayoral race in the northeastern municipality.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into claims that voters may have been offered money to vote for the candidate representing the ruling coalition.

SP’s Muharem Rama won the local elections by more than 4,000 votes compared to his DP rival, Sherefedin Shehu.

In the meantime, the Parliamentary Committee for Electoral Reform is yet to convene regarding the electoral reform as suggested by the OSCE and its elections arm, ODIHR.

Last week, Bashkim Fino the co-chair of the committee representing the Socialist Party resigned due to health reasons. He was replaced by Socialist Party lawmaker Taulant Balla.

The OSCE Presence in Albania has encouraged authorities and political parties to “start the process promptly and finalize it well in advance of next year’s parliamentary elections.

“Based on discussions with stakeholders, the OSCE Presence is already prepared to provide technical support and expertise to the electoral reform as soon as the parties activate the ad hoc Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reform,” the OSCE statement added.

There has been international and domestic concern in the past over Albanian politicians leaving electoral reform for the last minute, often prioritizing political calculations over fair representations.