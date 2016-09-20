Major investor quits $450 mln Albania tourist project over assault
Story Highlights
- "The barbaric Sept. 10 violence against Mr. Faadi Mitri and his family has deeply saddened us. This severe criminal act managed to ruin the Omnix Albania efforts during the past few years to build a tourist resort worth $450 million in the Gjiri i Lalzit," the company said.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Sept. 20 – Violence against an American executive ten days ago has led to a Dubai-based company withdrawing from a major tourist resort investment worth $450 million that was supposed