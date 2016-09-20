Exports with top trading partners increase, suffer with Kosovo and Turkey
Story Highlights
- Trade exchanges with Kosovo and Turkey this year have been affected by a sharp cut in metal-oriented exports after Turkish-run Kurum steel plant in Elbasan, one of the country's biggest enterprises, initiated bankruptcy proceedings due to a sharp cut in base metal prices also affecting its parent company in Turkey
Related Articles
TIRANA, Sept. 20 – Albania’s trade exchanges with key trading partners Italy, Greece and China recovered in the first seven months of this year, but suffered a setback with Kosovo