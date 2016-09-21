Albania advised to continue legal battle with Bankers Petroleum over $57 mln tax dispute
Story Highlights
- “It is premature to simply stop now and not pursue the available remedies. The expert decision is manifestly erroneous, insufficient and unacceptable on numerous grounds. Allowing that decision to stand without any challenge would be unusual and surprising," says U.S.-based Curtis law firm
TIRANA, Sept. 21 – The Albanian government has been advised by a U.S.-based law firm to continue its legal battle with the country’s biggest oil producer over a $57 million