Corruption becomes top concern for businesses as Albania progresses in competitiveness
- Corruption was the top concern for 23.6 percent of respondents in 2016 compared to 13.8 percent in 2015 when tax rates were ranked as the most problematic factor, according to a survey published by World Economic Forum
TIRANA, Sept. 28 – Albania climbed 13 steps to rank 80th among 138 economies, leaving behind almost all regional competitors, but corruption was rated as a top concern for enterprises,