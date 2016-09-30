Activists vow to stop waste imports, seek referendum, presidential veto

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 30, 2016 09:56

Activists vow to stop waste imports, seek referendum, presidential veto

Story Highlights

  • The Socialist Party-led government says only a few recyclable waste products will be imported for use in the recycling industry. Civil society and environmentalist groups say they fear Albania will become Europe’s dumping site

Related Articles

TIRANA, Sept. 29 – A controversial decision to approve waste imports “to revive the recycling industry” continues to stir heated debate in Albania, with activists vowing to stop waste imports

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 30, 2016 09:56

Free-to-read articles

Read More