General prosecutor, family under special protection after threats, say media reports
- Prosecutor General Llalla was forced to take his family out of Albania due to security reasons. Llalla’s pregnant spouse and two children are now living in an EU country whose officials have offered round-the-clock protection, according to media reports
TIRANA, Sept. 25 – Albania’s general prosecutor, Adriatik Llalla, and his family have come under special protection after they received death threats related to to Llalla’s work, according to media