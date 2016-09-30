Public revenues, spending among region’s lowest, WB report shows
Story Highlights
- At 27 percent of the GDP, Albania's public revenues as a percentage of the GDP is among the region's lowest, unveiling high levels of informality and inefficiency by the public administration although Albania has one of the region's highest taxes
TIRANA, Sept. 28 – Albania is expected to have one of the region’s highest economic growth in the next couple of years but its public expenditure, revenues, debt and exports