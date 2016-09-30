Public finances struggle even after mid-year budget cut

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 30, 2016 10:42

Story Highlights

  • The performance in August, the peak of the tourist season, left much to be desired with government revenue registering only a mere 0.5 percent annual increase but failing to meet the target by 7.4 percent or €18.7 million

Related Articles

TIRANA, Sept. 28 – Albania’s public finances continued struggling even after a surprise mid-year budget cut that slightly revised downward government revenue and spending. Finance ministry data shows the nationwide

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times September 30, 2016 10:42

Free-to-read articles

Read More