Investment in securities, funds gains ground over traditional deposits
- While bank deposits still account for the overwhelming majority of household investment, their weight in the Albanian financial system has dropped to 81 percent in 2016 compared to 84 percent three years ago and 92 percent in 2010
TIRANA, Oct. 3 – Faced with an ongoing decline in interest rates in traditional bank deposits, Albanian savers have turned to investments in government securities and investment funds, but also