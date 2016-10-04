Albanian companies drop out of top SEE 100
Story Highlights
- State-run OSHEE electricity distribution operator was Albania's second largest company by revenue in 2015, at €372 million but the country's most profitable operator with net profits of about €109 million for 2015. The boost is a result of an aggressive nationwide campaign launched in late 2014 to cut off illegal grid connections and collect accumulated unpaid debts that made the company recover from its failed privatization by Czech Republic's CEZ
TIRANA, Oct. 4 – No Albanian company made it to the top 100 biggest enterprises in South East Europe for 2015, reflecting the slump in oil prices affecting the revenues