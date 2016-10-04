Economy registered modest progress in year’s second quarter, data shows
Story Highlights
- The value added tax, Albania’s key tax levied at a fixed 20 percent rate on almost every product and service and an indicator of domestic consumption, grew by a moderate 8.3 percent in the first half of this year, despite a late 2015 nationwide campaign against informality forcing thousands of businesses previously operating informally to register with the authorities
TIRANA, Oct. 4 – The performance of retail sales and turnover index indicates the Albanian economy continued growing at a moderate pace in the second quarter of the year after