One of two households borrows informally, central bank survey shows
Story Highlights
- Informal borrowing among households registered a slight decrease in the first half of this year, but remained widespread as the gap between deposit and loan rates in the national currency widened to 10-fold, poorly reflecting the consecutive cuts to the key interest rates the central bank has made in the past few years
