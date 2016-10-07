Civil society organizations from Western Balkans lobbying together for the EU membership

BELGRADE, Oct. 1 – In a meeting held on September 29, 2016 at the European Movement in Serbia premises, the Western Balkan’s six advocacy group (WB6) was formed.

This group, which includes the Albanian Institute for International Studies, represents the initiative of civil society organizations from the Western Balkans, from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, FYR Macedonia and Serbia, aiming at facilitation and acceleration of EU integration of the entire region.

Changing negative reputation of the region is one of the priorities of this Group’s work. It’s goal is that through improved regional cooperation and a joint presence in relation to European decision makers, emphasizes the importance that the Western Balkan region has for the EU and bring back the enlargement to the top of the European agenda.

One of the first activities of the Western Balkan’s six advocacy group WB6 will be presenting guidelines for developing Regional strategy for this region’s interests in EU accession advocacy, as well as for the development of adequate national strategies that are written during the one-year research project in all ten of the above mentioned countries.

Establishment and the organization of the Western Balkan’s six advocacy group WB6 was supported by the civil society organizations from Visegrad group countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia). The group was established as a result of a one-year project of the European Movement in Serbia and partners from the region and was supported by the Visegrad fund, German cooperation and Regional Cooperation Council.