By Tirana Times October 7, 2016 10:47

Police seize 30,000 cannabis plants

  • With the marijuana harvesting season now at its peak, operations against drug trafficking and cannabis plantations are taking place on a daily basis. However, massive amounts continue to make it out of Albania as large seizures of Albanian cannabis in recent days in neighboring Italy show.

TIRANA, Oct. 5 – Albanian state police have made two large seizures of cannabis in the past few days, destroying more than 30,000 marijuana plants. The first was last week

