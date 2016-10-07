Democrats seek Constitutional Court ruling on justice vetting law
Story Highlights
- The opposition says that the vetting process must be done by new institutions that must be independent and not by existing non-constitutional institutions that are under government control such as the Directorate of Prevention of Money Laundering, Magistrate School, the High Inspectorate of Declaration and Audit of Assets and Conflict of Interests, which “will allow the ruling majority to benefit politically from the whole process.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, Oct. 5 – Albania’s Democratic Party has asked the country’s Constitutional Court to rule on the validity of a recently-approved law on transitional qualification assessment of judges and prosecutors,