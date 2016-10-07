Ndisi becomes Sweden’s first resident ambassador

TIRANA, Oct. 3 – Sweden’s first resident ambassador in Albania, Johan Ndisi, has presented his Letter of Credentials to President Bujar Nishani.

While the Embassy of Sweden opened in Tirana in 2010, this is the first time the Government of Sweden has appointed a resident Ambassador to Albania.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ambassador Ndisi underlined the significance of the appointment in the context of the strengthening relations between the two countries, noted a press release from the embassy.

“Over the last few years we have seen an increasing number of high-level visits, but also increasing exchanges between the peoples of our countries, including more Swedish tourists visiting Albania,” he said.

Ambassador Ndisi also highlighted Sweden’s support to Albania’s reform process and EU-integration.

“Sweden is, and will continue to be, a main supporter of Albania on its EU-integration path. Our development cooperation, amounting to approximately 8 million euros per year, supports Albania in addressing key challenges in areas including the justice sector, central and local governance, and in strengthening women’s rights and environmental protection,” Ndisi said.

Ambassador Ndisi is a career diplomat. His first position at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs was Desk Officer for EU-enlargement at the Department for European Union Affairs, 2004-2006. During 2006-2010 Ambassador Ndisi served in Brussels at the Permanent Representation of Sweden to the European Union and chaired the Africa Working Group within the Council during Swedish Presidency of the EU in 2009. Upon returning to Stockholm he was appointed Deputy Director and Head of the West Africa and Horn of Africa Section at Africa Department, a post he held until his appointment as Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Sweden in Tirana in 2015. He was appointed Ambassador of Sweden to Albania in August 2016 and took up this position on 1 September 2016.

Ambassador Ndisi has also worked at the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), the Embassy of Sweden in Harare, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) as well as on EU military affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Ndisi is married with three children. He speaks Swedish, English, French, Swahili and is currently studying Albanian.