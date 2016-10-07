Police start using fully electric vehicles

TIRANA, Oct. 5 – Police officers will soon be using electric vehicles, as Albania becomes one of the five countries in Europe to purchase a fleet of fully electric vehicles.

On Wednesday, Minister of Interior Affairs Saimir Tahiri led a ceremony revealing the country’s first small fleet of electric Volkswagen e-Golf cars.

In his remarks, Tahiri said that the vehicles would not use “a single drop of fuel.”

According to Tahiri the cost of charging the vehicles will be less than 1 Euros for 100 kilometers.

Officials believe that the “vehicles will offer significant whole-life savings and environmental benefits and can fulfil a key role in 21st Century policing.”

However, Albania does not have a network of charging plugs for these vehicles, but police officers have come up with a solution: They plan to recharge the e-Golf vehicles every time at police stations.

Germany’s Lower Saxony police force already uses seven eco-friendly vehicles with an estimated range of 130 and 190 kilometers depending on driving style and the selected operating mode.

The most ecological operating mode of the Volkswagen e-Golf is Eco+, with a limited top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph). The cars have a disabled air conditioning and a diminished throttle response, according the technical specifications.