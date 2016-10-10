Albania’s qualification hopes receive blow after Spain’s easy win

TIRANA, Oct. 10 – Spain got an easier than thought win over Albania on Sunday night in a key qualifier that almost dashes Albania’s hopes for a surprise World Cup qualification after a good start with Macedonia and Liechtenstein.

Albania resisted well to Spanish pressure in the first half, but conceded two second-half goals following defensive blunders.

Although the Spaniards, who feature some of the best Barcelona and Real Madrid stars were an apparent favourite to win the match, Albania made one of their poorest performances in the past couple of years defending all the time and shooting only once off the target in a display that had nothing in common with its impressive Euro 2016 campaign when it faced Portugal and France.

One of the toughest national sides in the past decade when they claimed the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European championship, Spain failed to make it from the group stage in Brasil 2014 and were beaten by Croatia and Italy in the latest European championship.

“I think Spain are the world’s toughest national side. I believe we did what we had to do. Italy had their first shot on target against them on the 57th minute just to understand Spain’s strength,” said Albania’s Italian coach Gianni De Biasi.

Albania now rank third on Group G of the Euro qualifiers with six points, level with Israel, trailing group leaders Spain and Italy by one point.

Italy who along with Spain are group favourites got an injury time 2-3 victory away to Macedonia on Sunday night.

Albania will now have to focus on its next Nov. 12 qualifier at home with Israel who is likely Albania’s direct rival for a third spot in the group which earns neither a direct qualification nor a play-off opportunity.