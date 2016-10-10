Agriculture contracts for fifth straight quarter

  • Anecdotal evidence suggests that farmers have shifted to more lucrative cannabis production which seems to have flourished nationwide after police cracked down on the notorious Lazarat village in mid-2015 when they destroyed 102 tons of marijuana and 530,000 marijuana plants with an estimated market value at the time of some 6 billion euros, which is more than half of the country’s annual gross domestic product

TIRANA, Oct. 10 – The Albanian economy grew by an annual 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2016, but agriculture, one of the key sectors employing about half of

