Hundreds affected as floods hit central Albania

TIRANA, Oct. 11 – Torrential rainfall has affected more than 100 families in central Albania as floods hit the towns of Lac and Fushe Kruje, killing at least one person, forcing the evacuation of tens of families and damaging hundreds of homes.

Police said a 48-year-old man drowned in Lac after being swept away in a flash flood.

Lac, 43 kilometers north of Tirana, saw 110 millimeters of rain in just a short time, leading to rivers and streams busting their beds, covering hundreds of hectares with water.

Police said rapid reaction forces had been dispatched to help the population.

Minister of Agriculture Edmond Panariti said emergency teams are working to unblock channels from debris to prevent further flooding.

The government came under fire from the political opposition for not doing enough to help the residents and prevent the flooding through proper infrastructure.

Floods have increasingly become a problem in western Albania, especially during the rainy fall and winter months.