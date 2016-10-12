Albania uncertain about new IMF role as current deal nears expiry
Story Highlights
- "It is early to decide what kind of deal we will have with the International Monetary Fund next year, but one thing is for sure: We will continue our job and relation with the IMF maybe under Article IV or maybe let's say a policy agreement," Finance Minister Arben Ahmetaj told VoA in the local Albanian service from Washington where he attended the IMF and World Bank annual meeting
TIRANA, Oct. 12 – With five months to go before Albania concludes a three-year deal supported by a €331 million loan with the International Monetary Fund , the Albania government says