Photo exhibition raises awareness on mental health problems

TIRANA, Oct. 13 – The stigma attached to mental health problems drives people away from mental health care, and the prevention and treatment of related disorders. Only 50 percent of those affected by mental disorders seek professional assistance, says the Albanian Center for Psychological and Psychotherapeutic Services which has opened an exhibition with black and white pictures to mark the World Mental Health Day which this year is focusing on psychological first aid.

“Just like general healthcare never consists of physical first aid alone, similarly no mental health care system should consist of psychological first aid alone. Indeed, the investment in psychological first aid is part of a longer-term effort to ensure that anyone in acute distress due to a crisis is able to receive basic support, and that those who need more than psychological first aid will receive additional advanced support from health, mental health and social services,” said the World Health Organization on Oct. 10, the World Mental Health Day.

The “No diagnosis in front of a mirror” exhibition at Tirana’s Kalo Gallery is showcasing some 20 black and white pictures by young Albanian artist Ted Misha in a bid to raise awareness about mental health related disorders in Albania.

“It helps us to see ourselves and reflect upon personal and societal prejudices and stigma towards mental health. More importantly, we can see through the photos how all of us share more similarities than differences,” organizers say.

Photography was widely used as an artistic means by 20th century artists, but also by common people. Often it was used as a means for awareness campaigns, including health ones. In addition to artistic values, photography has played a role in documenting the history, events, as it discovers the hidden truth, organizers say.

“The strength of the frozen image enables us to position ourselves from the perspective of those we watch and as a result better understand them, but also reflect on the phenomena and ourselves” says the Center for Psychological and Psychotherapeutic Services.

The exhibition will be open at the Kalo Gallery from Oct. 10 to 19.