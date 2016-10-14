Dusseldorf photography, Oktoberfest continue German October celebrations

TIRANA, Oct. 13 – A photo exhibition and the famous Oktoberfest beer festival will be the highlights of the upcoming German October events in Tirana which this year is marking its 10th Albania birthday.

Seven German artists will be showcased at the “Zoom” exhibition unveiling for the first time in Tirana the diversity of photographic approach in Dusseldorf, renowned for its photography school.

Christine Ehrhard, Jörg Paul Janka, Julia Kernbach, Matthias Koch, Christian Konrad, Juergen Staack, Katja Stuke are featuring their positioning within a given photographic context.

The development of contemporary photography in Germany is strongly connected to Düsseldorf and its Art Academy. Influenced by German conceptual artists and photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher and their students, the Düsseldorf School of Photography has turned into a world trademark with its big format documentary images.

For the younger generations, the works of the “Becher School” have left ambivalent heritage. The principle of positioning vis-à-vis the photographic work and the claim for objective content is still present today.

The selection of pictures features the diversity of photographic approaches in Düsseldorf and the theoretical concepts related to visual experiences.

The exhibition at the National History Museum will be open from October 14 to 31.

The famous German beer and food, the Bavarian charm and the Munich-based Gaudiblos`n musical band will be the highlights of this year’s Oktoberfest organized by the German Association of Industry and Trade in Albania (DIHA). The festival will be held this weekend on Oct. 14 and 15 at a resort outside Tirana.

“DIHA-Oktoberfest is a traditional meeting place for DIHA members, many Albanian enterprises and institutions as well as friends coming from Germany,” organizers say.

The 10th edition of the German October in Albania is focusing on cross-border projects linking the German and Albanian culture and bringing together artists from both countries.

“This anniversary is testimony that the German October has now turned into a real tradition, which has taken a solid place in the Albanian-German cultural life,” says German Ambassador to Albania Susanne Schütz.