Editorial: Shedding away the political clout: An honest debate on the cannabis problem in Albania
Story Highlights
- The core of the problem that needs to be discussed is the social and economic fabric of current Albania that risks to transform the cannabis production and trade from a national sport to a national economic model.
Related Articles
The problem of cannabis cultivation and trafficking in Albania is a serious one. All sides can agree on this. They disagree one everything else. Each side has its own version