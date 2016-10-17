Gov’t cancels Skavica HPP tender as Turkish frontrunner surprisingly withdraws
Story Highlights
- There has been no reaction by the Turkey’s Suzer Group which had formed a joint venture with Nurol Group over the reasons of their withdrawal at a time when they were apparent frontrunners in the race with a bonus advantage. It is not known whether the company's withdrawal is related to Turkish pressure on the Albanian government to dismantle institutions and companies linked to what it calls the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) allegedly run by U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen whom it accused of masterminding the failed July 15-16 coup to topple Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan
TIRANA, Oct. 17 – The Albanian government has cancelled a concession tender on the construction and operation of a big hydropower plant in the northern Drin River after no company