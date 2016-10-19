Cooperatives can boost ailing agriculture sector, study shows
- “Firstly, in terms of extreme fragmentation of agricultural land varying 0.1-0.15 ha, it is impossible to achieve the benefits of the economy of scale. Combining agricultural land in a joint venture is an unquestionable need in terms of lowering costs and increasing investment in agriculture,” says a study showing how agricultural cooperatives, legally recognized since 2012, but poorly developed because of their bias under communism when they were state-run, can serve as a tool of economic growth and political instrument in Albania, where agriculture is a key sector of the Albanian economy, employing about half of the country's population, but providing only 20 percent of the GDP
TIRANA, Oct. 18 – Only a couple of months before the June 2013 general elections, farmers in a village of Lushnje area, some 90 km south of Tirana, decided to