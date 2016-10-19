Energy Community warns of sanctions against Serbia over Kosovo interconnection dispute

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 19, 2016 10:42

Energy Community warns of sanctions against Serbia over Kosovo interconnection dispute

Story Highlights

  • "This is a serious step that European institutions undertake against Serbia which continues failing to fulfill the commitments it has undertaken, including the Brussels agreement on providing independence to the Kosovo transmission system," the Albanian energy ministry said in a statement

Related Articles

TIRANA, Oct. 18 – The Vienna-based Energy Community Secretariat, an international organization dealing with energy policy, has warned of sanctions against Serbia in case it does not settle its transmission

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 19, 2016 10:42

Free-to-read articles

Read More