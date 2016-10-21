Mozart’s Magic Flute makes premiere as Austrian-Albanian cooperation

TIRANA, Oct. 20 – Mozart’s Magic Flute will premiere in Tirana this weekend as Austrian-Albanian cooperation marking 60 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Conducted by Austria’s Pierre Pichler, the Magic Flute, one of Mozart’s most popular pieces, will be performed at Tirana’s Opera House on October 23 and 25.

“The National Theatre of Opera and Ballet is ready to stage its first premiere of the season, the Magic Flute opera marking the peaks of Mozart’s creativity. This production is brought in cooperation with international artists and the Austrian embassy,” says Opera House director Zana Çela.

Albania’s National Theatre of Opera and Ballet says the opera is brought in cooperation with the Austrian embassy in Tirana which has a special contribution to art and culture in Albania, in addition to economic development projects.

“Cultural cooperation between Albania and Austria has been very active for many years, becoming a reality with cultural exchanges which has brought to Albania dozens of Austrian artists including musical trios, composers Karl Haidmajer and Georg Stampfer, folklore bands, conductors Peter Schmelzer, directors Pol Flieder and Christian Papke, as well as a big number of symphonic, vocal, instrumental and chamber music concerts.”

“The Magic Flute, one of Mozart’s most praised works, is an enduring allegory about the dichotomy of good versus evil. This well-known opera tells the story of a young prince who searches for true love, while another character, Papageno, gains his happiness by acquiring pleasures such as food and wine.”