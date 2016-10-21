Deutscher Oktober events continue

“Remembrance Days, Remembrance as a mission”

October 24 to 26 at Rogner Hotel, Tirana

Albanian and foreign experts will come together to discuss the treatment of the Albania’s communist past in a series of events, including an exhibition, introductions, round tables and expert talks.

Experts will introduce in Tirana their work and projects focused on the establishment of a joint agenda of different stakeholders dealing with remembrance, the review of school curricula regarding the dictatorship period and raising awareness among youth on the past through creative projects.

Labyrinth of Lies

Tuesday, Oct. 25, Millennium Cinema at 19:00

Director: Giulio Ricciarelli

Genre: Drama, history

Starring: André Szymanski, Alexander Fehling, Friederike Becht

Frankfurt 1958: nobody wants to look back to the time of the National Socialist regime. Young prosecuting attorney Johann Radmann comes across some documents that help to initiate the trial against some members of the SS who served in Auschwitz. But both the horrors of the past and the hostility against his work bring Johann to the point of meltdown. It is nearly impossible for him to find his way through this maze; everybody seems to have been involved or guilty.

Swiss cultural evening

Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Kalo art gallery, 19:00

Albanian actress Loredena Gjeçi will read selected parts from Swiss writer Martin Schmid’s works accompanied by Albanian virtuoso guitarist Admir Doçi in a 13-string guitar in a “Music and Words.”

The concert is brought by the Swiss embassy in Tirana, a longtime partner of the German October events in Albania.

Beloved Sisters

Wednesday, Oct. 26, University of Elbasan, 19:00

Director: Dominik Graf

Genre: Drama

Starring: Hannah Herzsprung, Florian Stetter, Henriette Confurius

The summer of 1788 in Rudolstadt. Rebellious poet Friedrich Schiller and two penniless sisters, members of the Thuringian aristocracy, experience an unforgettable period together which will eventually bind them forever.

In his first feature-length drama in eight years, Dominik Graf does not focus on Schiller the wild and brilliant celebrity dramatist, but instead examines the eternal question: is it possible to live out an unconventional form of love? The cultural hub that was Weimar, the development of letterpress printing and the French revolution all provide the backdrop for this passionate love story. A film which uses luminous, fluid cinematography, stays close to its characters and is modern in terms of thought, action and emotion.

Fack ju Göhte

Thursday, Oct. 27, University of Elbasan; at 19:00

Streetwise hustler Zeki gets out of prison to discover a school has been built on the site where he hid his loot. So he decides to pass himself off as a substitute teacher, but soon he runs across dedicated trainee teacher Lisi. When she realizes he doesn’t take his job very seriously, she makes sure he gets the problem class assigned that every teacher at the school fears. Using unorthodox but highly effective teaching methods, Zeki manages to get the troublemakers back in line, and then faces the choice of whether to straighten up and fly right himself. It may be his last shot at a respectable life – and the love of his life.