TIRANA, Oct. 20 – The life of street dogs could not escape the eye of the German artist Felix Baltzer who was impressed by the deep and sound sleep of the dogs that keep wandering around for shelter and food. Perhaps a reflection of the quiet and relaxed lifestyle of Albanians?

“The metaphor Felix brings through this 18th exhibition that GALERIAKALO is supporting, illustrates the change, the transformation process Albanian society has undergone in the last two decades. It also reminds us that love constitutes a social value, love we should extend to the homeless, be them animals or human beings,” organizers say.

“As many have witnessed and praised, Albania welcomes with love foreigners from any country. It is well-known for its relaxed and undisturbed intercourse through all facets of life, even for the environment it creates for street dogs. It may be a kind of human indifference but it is quite liked by dogs, who sleep anywhere, in any corner without being noticed.”

The exhibition is being held as part of German October events in Albania and the bilateral “Artists-in-residence” project between Germany and Albania through GaleriaKalo in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Honorary Consulate of Albania to the German Federal State of North Rhine Westphalia (NRW).

The Reflections & Dogs exhibition at the Kalo gallery will be open from October 20 to November 15.