Italian 20th century architecture showcases in Tirana

TIRANA, Oct. 20 – Italy’s 20th century architecture is being showcased in Tirana at an exhibition featuring magazines, books, design projects and institutions.

Curated by Alberto Ferlenga and Marco Biraghi, the “Italian community” exhibition which also participated at the Milan Triennial in late 2015 is divided into sections unveiling its ability to get inspired from a close relationship with cities and landscapes.

“This exhibition targets unveiling the special complexity and the Italian architectural richness with diversity and contributions of styles. It unfolds the ability to connect in the historical and natural context characterizing our country” says Filippo Orsini, the organizer of the exhibition.

Asked about the future of Italian architecture in the midst of the boom in contemporary constructions, Orsini told reporters “there’s always room for coexistence with the best tradition and contemporary developments in architecture.”

The exhibition’s first topic will be presented through copies and covers, a selection of books and magazines belonging to 1970s and 1990s seasons of publications that formed a real “Italian specialties.” The second ‘cultural institutions’ theme, has been treated through a dedicated video directed by Luca Trevisani.

Tirana and many Albanian cities also owe much to Italian 20th century architecture.

Italian architects designed major public buildings and squares in Albania from 1925 to 1943. In Tirana, Italian planners and architects designed the main square named after the national hero Skanderbeg, the central boulevard, the ministry buildings, the national bank and the town hall.

The exhibition is being held as part of the 16th Italian Language around the World which is showcasing a series of events in Albania including workshops, music and theatrical performances, exhibitions, architecture and design throughout October. It will remain open at the National Art Gallery in Tirana until November 18.