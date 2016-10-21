PowerChina interested in Albania infrastructure projects

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 21, 2016 10:50

PowerChina interested in Albania infrastructure projects

Story Highlights

  • "We see cooperation with China as complementary and not exclusionary with the European integration process where Albania is involved, the same way as many important EU members have a powerful and active partnership with China," says Parliament Speaker Ilir Meta

Related Articles

TIRANA, Oct. 20 – One of China’s biggest construction companies, the Power Construction Corporation of China, is considering road and agriculture infrastructure investments in Albania as part of China’s increased

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times October 21, 2016 10:50

Free-to-read articles

Read More