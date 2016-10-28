Albania ranked 72nd in World Justice Project’s annual index

TIRANA, Oct. 24 – Albania ranks 72nd among 113 countries in terms of how the rule of law is experienced by citizens, according to the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index 2016 released this week.

The index is an annual report which measures the perception of general public of the rule of law.

The report puts Albania behind countries like Italy, Bosnia Herzegovina, Spain and Croatia coming in right under Colombia and Philippines.

Of the eight factors used to create the index, constraints on government powers, fundamental rights and order and security were the ones in which Albania fared reasonably well. It performed worst in regulatory enforcement, corruption and open government.

The 2016 edition shows that Albania lost nine spots compared to last year.

The top three best performers in the WJP Rule of Law Index 2016 were Denmark Norway and Finland, whereas Afghanistan, Cambodia and Venezuela were the bottom three countries.

The WJP said in a statement that its Rule of Law Index is “the world’s leading source for original data on the rule of law” with the 2016 edition “expanding coverage to 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert surveys to measure how the rule of law is experienced in practical, everyday situations by the general public worldwide.”

Performance is measured using 44 indicators across eight primary rule of law factors, each of which is scored and ranked globally and against regional and income peers: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice, and Criminal Justice.

