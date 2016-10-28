Police continue marijuana raids, arrests

TIRANA, Oct. 25 – Eleven suspects were arrested Monday in the framework of ongoing investigations and raids on illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation operations in the areas of Fier, Vlora, Mallakastra and Ksamil, Albania’s State Police said.

In the four-day operation, police seized about 380 kilograms of marijuana stored in several warehouses used for the processing of cannabis plants. Dozens of elderly people were found to have been employed in the marijuana processing business in several rural and remote areas.

During this week’s operations, police apprehended two women while several others are on a run. According to the police, the suspects have offered traffickers their houses to process the dried marijuana plants.

About 300 police officers were engaged in the operation extended in several districts of the country. Police records show that over two tons of marijuana plants were destroyed while dozens of people were arrested. Several weapons were also seized.

Dozens of arrests were made in the border between Albania and Greece. Last week, Greek police arrested four Albanian citizens who were transporting cannabis from Albania to the neighboring country. The drugs were being transported in a vehicle with Greek plates.