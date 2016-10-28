Constitutional Court suspends vetting bill
Story Highlights
- The Constitutional Court said it would suspend the law pending an opinion from the Venice Commission, a Council of Europe body that provides legal opinions, if the law is in compliance with the European Convention for Human Rights and Constitution of Albania.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Oct. 25 – Albania’s Constitutional Court suspended on Wednesday the draft law on transitional qualification assessment of the judges and prosecutors in the country, also known as the vetting